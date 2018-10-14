Cruz says he’s willing to participate in debate with O’Rourke on CNN

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Friday that he is now willing to debate Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) on CNN, the Associated Press reported.

Cruz’s announcement came during a campaign stop in Houston on Friday, the same day O’Rourke announced that his campaign had raised more than $38 million in the third quarter of this year, a haul that would rival that of a presidential campaign.

O’Rourke was previously scheduled to appear solo in a townhall in McAllen, Texas, on Oct. 18. Cruz had initially accepted CNN’s invitation to participate in the townhall event, but declined earlier this week, according to a network official for CNN.

“Sen. Ted Cruz’s campaign initially accepted CNN’s invitation to participate” but has since declined, CNN said in an announcement on Tuesday.

"To be clear, the Cruz campaign proposed that @CNN host one of the Cruz-O'Rourke debates. The O'Rourke campaign declined. @CNN subsequently offered back to back town halls, in which we are unable to participate," Cruz's campaign manager, Jeff Roe, wrote in a tweet that day.