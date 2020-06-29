Carlson on ‘Angry Children’ Protesting, Toppling Statues: ‘Never Been a Dumber Group Gathered in One Place in All of American History’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson opened his program with a scathing assessment of the intellect of those participating in nationwide protests, which have included vandalism and the destruction of private and public property.

Carlson reiterated the point he made a night earlier calling the protesters an arm of the Democratic Party.

“We’ve spent an awful lot of time over the past few weeks trying to figure out and explain what’s happening to our country,” he said.” At times it’s been depressing, but it seems important. At this point, it is pretty clear that nothing is what we are told it is. These are not protests. This is not about George Floyd. It’s not about systemic racism — whatever that is. America is not a racist country. You are not a bad person for living here. These are definitely not protesters. They are not even rioters. They are the armed militia of the Democratic Party. They are working to overthrow our system of government. They are trying to put themselves in power. That’s all obvious now. It is genuinely sinister. We’re worried about that. We’ve said it. We mean it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --