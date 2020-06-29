Frightened drivers call 911 over protesters threatening, ‘surrounding’ them. One dispatcher replies, ‘We were told by our mayor to stand down.’ (VIDEO)

Drivers in downtown Columbus, Ohio, called 911 last week saying protesters were surrounding and threatening them, WSYX-TV reported.

The station played audio of one frightened woman who told a dispatcher that protesters were “laying” on her vehicle.

A male 911 caller said, “I’m being threatened. I want the police here now. They’re surrounding my car. They’re blocking traffic. The police need to protect me,” WSYX reported.

Another man told 911 that motorcyclists were “popping wheelies” and that it looked nothing like a protest, the station said.

The 911 dispatcher who took the aforementioned man’s call was heard on audio saying that Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther gave authorities some pretty explicit instructions about protesters, WSYX reported.

“We were told by our mayor to stand down, so the mayor has given them full reins of the street,” the dispatcher said, according to the station. – READ MORE

