Candace Owens Slams Coverage Of Floyd, Brooks: ‘Stop Sanctifying Criminals’

In a social media post on Wednesday, conservative commentator Candace Owens again hammered the issue of media coverage and public portrayal of high-profile police-involved deaths. George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, both of whom died during an encounter with police, Owens highlighted, were arrested for illegal activity and after amassing long criminal records. The downplaying of their records and actions prompting their arrests, Owens stated, is effectively “sanctifying criminals.”

George Floyd: high on fentanyl and trying to use a counterfeit bill after 9 prison stints. Rayshard Brooks: drunk-driving while on probation for beating his wife & kids. Why don’t you COWARDS stop pretending these people were changing their lives? STOP SANCTIFYING CRIMINALS. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 17, 2020

“George Floyd: high on fentanyl and trying to use a counterfeit bill after 9 prison stints,” Owens tweeted Wednesday to her 2.4 million followers. “Rayshard Brooks: drunk-driving while on probation for beating his wife kids.”

“Why don’t you COWARDS stop pretending these people were changing their lives?” Owens added. “STOP SANCTIFYING CRIMINALS.” – READ MORE

