Fireworks in Congress: Matt Gaetz to Cedric Richmond: ‘Who in the Hell Do You Think You Are?’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) got into it with Rep Cedric Richmond (D-La.) on the floor of the House Wednesday when Richmond insinuated that Republican members of Congress who have black children don’t care about them as much as Democrats who support the far-left organization Black Lives Matter.

Things got HEATED between Cedric Richmond and Matt Gaetz just now. Richmond: “It’s not about the color of your kids. It’s about black males…If one of them happens to be your kid, I’m more concerned about him then you!” Gaetz: “Who the hell do you think you are?!” pic.twitter.com/5mHsClRRJD — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2020

“I already know there are people on the other side who have black grandchildren. It’s not about the color of your kids, it is about black males,” said Richmond. “Black people in the streets that are getting killed and if one of them happens to be your kid I’m concerned about him too. And clearly I’m more concerned about him than you are,” he spat nastily. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --