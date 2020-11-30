Candace Owens Challenges Fact-Checker, And Wins

“I wanted to show that these fact-checkers just lie, and they usually go unchecked because most people don’t have the money, don’t have the time, and don’t have the platform to go after them — and I have all three.”

Conservative author and commentator Candace Owens challenged left-leaning fact-checking site PolitiFact, a partner with Facebook, over a “false” rating — and won.

Not only did PolitiFact remove their “false” rating and retract an article on why Owens’ video was allegedly false, but the site offered an added “correction” admitting their fault.

Owens’ video, which was posted on Nov. 12, offered commentary on the 2020 presidential election, and was captioned, “Joe Biden is literally and legally not the President-elect. So why is the media pretending he is?”

The video was hit with a “false” rating, and, as noted by Owens, theoretically, every single person who shared the post was alerted by Facebook that they had shared “false” content.

“Weeks ago, censored a post of mine which truthfully stated that is NOT the President-elect. So I got lawyers involved,” she said Saturday via Twitter. “Conclusion? uncensored the post & admitted that they LIED by rating my post false. The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats.”- READ MORE

