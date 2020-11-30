Jon Voight says Trump is the ‘only man who can save this nation’ in anti-left video message

Jon Voight has released a video message that offers a dire warning of what’s to come when Joe Biden and his administration take office.

The 81-year-old Hollywood star frequently shares his conservative, pro-Trump political views on his Twitter account, which boasts almost a half-million followers.

Voight’s latest message shows the actor seated with an American flag backdrop. He calmy speaks to the camera as he praises Trump and bashes a number of Democratic leaders.

The actor begins with a stern warning about the upcoming Biden administration. He suggests Democrats “want to destroy America.”

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble,” he says. “Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”

Voight then rips California Gov. Newsom, mocking his most recent coronavirus restrictions amid a wave of new cases and deaths in the state.

“Our state, California, is being ruled by a leftist mob,” Voight continues. “Gov. Newsom is taking away our freedom, your freedom. He is a disgrace to mankind — he and his relative, Nancy Pelosi, who has tried to bring President Trump down.”- READ MORE

