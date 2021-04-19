Canadian Cops Refuse To Enforce Ontario’s New ‘Police State’ COVID-Lockdown Laws

A new police state has been established just north of the states of Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. The Province of Ontario is home to over 38% of the population of Canada and is 55% bigger in area than the State of Texas, and it is now acting like a nightmarish police state.

CTV News reports:

The Ontario government is giving police temporary powers to enforce its stay-at-home order and allowing them to stop individuals and vehicles and ask their reasons for leaving their homes. Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made the announcement Friday afternoon as part of the new measures introduced by Premier Doug Ford’s government to stop the further spread of COVID-19. “We have made the deliberate decision to temporarily enhance police officers’ authority for the duration of the stay-at-home order. Moving forward, police will have the authority to require any individual who is not in a place of residence to first provide the purpose for not being at home and provide their home address,” Jones said. “Police will also have the authority to stop a vehicle to inquire about an individual’s reason for leaving their residence.”

So much for freedom of movement or assembly. Unless the police deem your presence outside your prison cell home essential, you could be in for trouble.

Those who will not comply will be issued a ticket, Jones said. The province has not provided further details on possible fines, but she said under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, penalties for non-compliance are set at a minimum of $750.

I find the excerpts from the news conference announcing these changes deeply troubling, just looking at the faces and listening to the tone of these authoritarians as they try to justify their seizure of power over the details of ordinary life. George Orwell would recognize them:

🔥Ontario, Canada is now officially a police state🔥 pic.twitter.com/cBP8kCTG16 — 🍁🇨🇦CanAditude🇨🇦🍁 (@CanAditude) April 16, 2021

