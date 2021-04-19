Minnesota National Guard soldiers injured in drive-by shooting attack in Minneapolis

A Minnesota National Guard neighborhood security team says it was attacked early Sunday morning. Two guard members were injured from a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota National Guard.

A neighborhood security team comprised of Minnesota National Guardsmen and Minneapolis Police Department officers were reportedly fired on around 4:19 a.m. on Sunday near Penn Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

“A light-colored SUV fired several shots” at a security team involved with Operation Safety Net, a “joint effort among the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the State of Minnesota and local jurisdictions” to “ensure the safety of the public during the trial of Derek Chauvin; committed to protecting people, property, and freedom of speech.”

Two Minnesota National Guard members sustained minor injuries from the attack.

“One Guardsman sustained an injury from shattered glass requiring additional care and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment,” the Minnesota National Guard reported. “The other Guardsman received only superficial injuries.”- READ MORE

