Canada’s Quarantine Hotels Backfire As People Starved

A couple of weeks ago, the Canadian government introduced a new set of rules forcing international air travelers to quarantine in hotels for three days upon arrival; the plan has since backfired, “after a series of endless, chaotic setbacks including food shortages and even alleged sexual assaults,” according to RT News.

Vancouver’s local radio station CKWX reports travelers have become upset at Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto after they waited hours for their meals.

Arunthia Urmi, who traveled outside of Canada to visit her father, said she waited hours for food, only to receive nothing more than a flimsy piece of salmon – barely a meal. She also said:

“There was no water. There was no fork or knife, no utensils. No salt or pepper. Nothing,” Urmi said.

Twitter user Raymond Truesdale documented the frustration between travelers at the Toronto hotel and staff.

Truesdale said, “Here at Hotel Sheraton airport terminal 3 They were ill-prepared for this 3-day quarantine No kitchen staff no food they say no water people have come to lobby boondoggle.”

Multiple confrontations broke out between those in quarantine and hotel staff about lack of food and water.

