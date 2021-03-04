Your 3-Month-Old Might Be Racist, & The Department Of Education Is Here To Help

The bad news is that your three-month-old precious bundle of joy — yeah, she might be a racist. On the up side, Arizona’s Department of Education is offering an “equity” toolkit to help you tamp down their racism.

Journalist Christopher F. Rufo exposed the ideological “equity” toolkit within the department’s diversity program that claims babies can develop signs of racism at just three months old and should be talked to about race even before they can talk.

SCOOP: The Arizona Department of Education has created an “equity” toolkit claiming that babies show the first signs of racism at three months old and that white children “remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness” by age five. Let’s review the resources in the toolkit. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/g4Sk6X0VuO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

“Silence about race reinforces racism by letting children draw their own conclusions based on what they see,” the program states, outlining a graphic titled, “They’re not too young to talk about race!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --