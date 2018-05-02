True Pundit

Security Technology

Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy

Posted on by
Share:

Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, is shutting down following disclosures about its use of Facebook data and the campaign tactics it pitched to clients.

In March, the company suspended its chief executive, Alexander Nix, and said it was launching an independent investigation to determine if the company engaged in any wrongdoing in its work on political campaigns.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy
Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy

Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, is shutting down following disclosures about its use of Facebook data and the campaign tactics it pitched to clients.

WSJ WSJ

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: