California Wants ‘Sanctuary State’ Case Moved to Liberal San Francisco Court

The State of California plans to file a motion to have the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against three “sanctuary state” laws moved from Sacramento, where it was originally filed, to a court in San Francisco.

The lawsuit was filed last Tuesday against the Immigrant Worker Protection Act (HB 450), the Inspection and Review of Facilities Housing Federal Detainees law (AB 103); and the California Values Act (SB 54). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions flew in for the occasion, telling a gathering of California law enforcement officials on Wednesday morning that California could no more defy federal immigration law than the Confederacy could defy the Union.

On Saturday, Politico reported the state’s intention to file for a change of venue, which was hinted at in a Friday court filing by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra argued that the issues raised in the Department of Justice’s new case were similar to those currently before Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco: “Plaintiff’s lawsuit seeks to define the parameters of the federal government’s immigration powers as they relate to the State’s constitutional power to enact and enforce laws concerning public safety. This precise issue is currently the subject of the State of California’s litigation against the federal government in the Northern District of California.” – READ MORE

