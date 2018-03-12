The California Bullet Train Is FOUR YEARS Late And $13 Billion Over Budget

California residents are getting (another) lesson in government incompetence, after the Los Angeles Daily News revealed that a bullet train designed to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco (a distance of around 400 miles) is now four years behind schedule and $13 billion over budget — and it’s just getting started.

According to the report, the train is now expected to cost California taxpayers $77 billion — and counting — and won’t be finished until 2033.

At the moment, they’re struggling with just the first 100 miles of tracks, meant to bridge the middle section of the journey, from Madiera south to Bakersfield. That project — which is the first and most direct part of the system — is itself $10.6 billion over budget and years behind schedule because California planners couldn’t foresee that landowners would demand top dollar to transfer their land to state government (or that they might have to sue to take the land).- READ MORE

