California Teacher Claims Union Is Pushing ‘Hard Left’ Abortion Policy Onto Children

Teacher Rebecca Friedrichs said California’s unions are using financial dues to push a “hard left” policy of abortion in public schools, during an interview on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“They’re not just left leaning. They are far, hard left groups. And what’s going on right now in California specifically is we passed a law requiring some very offensive sex ed,” she said.

“You’ve had another guest on who’s told you a little bit about that sex ed, forcing teachers to tell little children that at age 12 they have the right to go get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge or permission. And the schools will help them get there and help them fund it.”

Friedrichs said unions are forcing teachers to embrace radically liberal agendas through intimidation and financial influence.

“What’s shocking is teachers have no idea. People think teachers are these far left people pushing this stuff. That is a lie. Teachers are these … most teachers are good, loving people and many of them are against abortion, and are against sexualizing little children,” she said. “But we are being used by very powerful organizations. The teachers unions collect about $5 billion a year tax-free from teachers and they use that money to push their personal, social, sexual and political agenda into our schools.”

Friedrichs called on educators to boycott their unions and said they should stop making payments.

“All teachers across the country, in fact, all government employees are now free to pay unions nothing,” she said. “We are still unionized. We’re still forced to accept their representation. They’re still bullying us and steamrolling us, but we don’t have to pay them any longer. And I hope and pray that teachers will stand together and stop paying them. And I’m hoping we can eventually get them out of our schools.”

“The unions are very deceptive,” she added. “They outright lie to teachers. They got many of them to sign cards that have trapped them into the unions before that case came down. So, we have another lawsuit out here fighting that. And my whole agenda in life right now is to get out and educate teachers on the truth so that they can have liberty, so they can choose for themselves what they want to do.”

