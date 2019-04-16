Angel Mother Who Lost Her Only Son Tells Gavin Newsom To Start Protecting His People

Agnes Gibboney, whose only son was killed by an illegal immigrant, called on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California to start protecting his people from the dangers of illegal immigration.

Gibboney appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday to discuss Newsom’s proposal to invest in El Salvador as a way of curbing the immigration crisis.

“California has a lot of issues. We have the worst quality of life, inflation is really high. Taxes. We have the worst schools, the worst roads,” she said

“ ought to focus on economic growth in California. Stop giving health care to illegal aliens and free tuition, where our children have to pay full price. This is outrage. He ought to be focusing on what’s happening in our state not another country. It’s not his job to be doing that.”

Gibboney’s son, Ronald Da Silva, was shot and killed back in April of 2002 in El Monte by illegal immigrant gang member Luis Gonzales, according to CBS Los Angeles.

She said she doesn’t trust California’s state government and claimed it’s more interested in protecting illegal immigrants than American citizens.

“I have no respect for the California government because they let me down. They protect criminal illegal aliens,” Gibboney said.

“They are not protecting my family. Where was my son’s sanctuary? Where is my sanctuary. And to let everyone know the individual that murdered my son will be released from prison in the state of California next year in February. This is an outrage. We need to protect our own, not criminals and not illegals that are costing taxpayers billions and billions of dollars a year.”

Gibboney legally immigrated to the United States from Hungary and said illegal immigration must be stopped at all costs.

“My family legally immigrated here. We came here not through marriage, not through jumping over a fence, not over staying a Visa. We came on our own merit,” she said. “My father had a job contract. We followed the law. And I expect everyone that wants to come to our country — this is my home, my country and I expect everyone to do the same — to follow the law. And we need to shut down the border, do whatever it takes to stop this invasion into our country.”

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]