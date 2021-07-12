California restaurant blames government assistance for staff shortages: report

A restaurant in California is asking customers to be patient as it struggles with staffing shortages, according to a recent report.

Taco Loco in Folsom, near Sacramento, posted a sign inside the restaurant blaming government assistance for the hiring woes, CBS13 reported.

The sign was addressed to “Loyal Customers.”

“Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore,” the sign read. “Therefore, we are short staffed. Please be patient with our staff that did choose to come to work today to serve you.”

Folsom Taqueria Posts Sign Blaming Government Assistance For Slow Service https://t.co/HUFfWQzTvN pic.twitter.com/cPS5r2S6IB — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) July 10, 2021

The message ended with “Thank you for your business, we sincerely appreciate it!” – READ MORE

