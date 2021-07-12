Andrew Cuomo Says Leading Pandemic Was A ‘Tremendous Personal Benefit’ After Making $5 Million From Book

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) made an eyebrow-raising statement on Thursday in a speech to fellow governors, a statement some have seen as tone deaf.

The New York Post reported that Cuomo said leading the coronavirus pandemic in New York was a “tremendous personal benefit,” a jarring claim considering how many New Yorkers died under Cuomo’s watch, particularly in nursing homes.

“Very few people were going through what we went through and we went through it together,” Cuomo said during his speech. “And speaking for myself, it was a tremendous personal benefit.”

Part of that “tremendous personal benefit” was Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal about his pandemic “leadership.” New York’s handling of the pandemic was second only to New Jersey in terms of how many people died, and Cuomo’s decision to require nursing homes to accept COVID-19-positive patients – a move that resulted in the deaths of more than 16,000 nursing home patients – is now the subject of multiple investigations. Cuomo’s use of staff members to write his book and coverup the nursing-home debacle is also under investigation.

As The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra previously reported, federal prosecutors recently subpoenaed material related to Cuomo’s book in part of its probe into the state’s nursing home deaths and subsequent cover up. – READ MORE

