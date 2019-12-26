California Governor Under Fire After Paroled Immigrant Murder Convict Immediately Taken Into ICE Custody

Pro-“sanctuary state” California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has come under fire from left-wing immigrant rights groups for “choosing to work with ICE.”

“It’s deeply disappointing that the governor is choosing to work with ICE,” said Asian Law Caucus attorney Anoop Prasad, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Newsom’s “deeply disappointing” actions, according to Prasad and other immigrant rights activists, is his decision to allow a paroled immigrant who served two decades behind bars for murder to be handed over to federal immigration authorities, a process Prasad decried as “unjust and illogical” and “tearing apart communities in California.”

The outrage from immigration rights groups stems from the case of Cambodian refugee Tith Ton, 40, who served 22 years in prison for the murder of a rival gang member. – READ MORE