Trump says Stone and Flynn faced ‘very unfair’ treatment, amid pardon speculation

President Trump expressed sympathy Tuesday toward former associates Roger Stone and Michael Flynn over what he called their “very unfair” treatment as they await sentencing in their criminal cases — amid speculation over whether he might consider pardons in connection with the Russia investigation he calls a “witch hunt.”

Stone’s sentencing for crimes including witness tampering, obstruction and providing false statements to Congress is currently set for Feb. 20, 2020. He faces up to 50 years in prison. When asked about getting involved, Trump was noncommittal.

“Am I going to pardon him? Well, I hadn’t thought of it,” Trump told reporters Tuesday morning in Florida after a Christmas Eve call with troops stationed around the world. “I think it’s very tough what they did to Roger Stone compared to what they do to other people on their side.”

Trump went on to distance his campaign from Stone, whose conviction stems from communications related to WikiLeaks and their release of Democratic emails that were hacked by Russia.

“You know Roger Stone was not involved in my campaign in any way, other than the very, very beginning before I think … long before I announced,” Trump said. Stone left the campaign in the summer of 2015, although former senior Trump campaign member Rick Gates testified at Stone’s trial that he overheard a phone conversation between Stone and Trump in July 2016.

“He’s a good person, and what they did to him was very unfair, in my opinion, and what they did to General Flynn is very unfair in my opinion,” Trump went on, referring to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is awaiting a Jan. 28, 2020 sentencing for lying to investigators. Flynn reached a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty and cooperating with authorities in cases related to the Russia probe. But his sentencing has been repeatedly delayed, his defenders say he was mistreated by the FBI and his lawyer has been fighting back in court. – READ MORE