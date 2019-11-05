California Governor Threatens To Take Over Energy Company As Wildfires Rage

If there’s one thing the government is good at, it’s fixing massive crises.

If you just rolled your eyes to that statement, then you’ll know that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) threat to take over energy company PG&E is just as absurd as it sounds.

That’s not to say PG&E can handle the issues that have sparked massive wildfires in California — clearly they can’t — but the idea that the government can step in and solve the problem is laughable.

Newsom said Friday that he wanted get involved in PG&E’s bankruptcy case to get to a solution faster.

“We want to broker that mediation and are calling on all the parties to come in early next week to jumpstart those negotiations,” Newsom said at a news conference, as reported by NPR.

As the outlet reported, Newsom “left little doubt” that he wanted the state government to take part in the company’s restructuring. – READ MORE