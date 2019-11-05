More than 1,000 people give their lives to Jesus during altar call at moving Kanye West Sunday Service in Louisiana

More than 1,000 concertgoers reportedly dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ on Friday during rapper Kanye West’s latest free Sunday Service in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Jonathan Stockstill, pastor of Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, introduced West to a crowd of thousands.

“Can we hear it for Jesus?” Stockstill asked. “He is king tonight.”

West took the stage in a rather humble fashion and performed several of songs from his new hit album, “Jesus is King.”

He kicked off the service with “Closed on Sunday,” which name drops Chick-fil-A.

"You are my Chick-Fil-A," West rapped during the packed performance. "Hold the selfies. Put the 'gram away. Get your family. Y'all hold hands and pray. … Raise our sons. Train them in the faith, through temptations. Make sure they're wide awake. Follow Jesus. Listen and obey."