California Governor Gavin Newsom Blames Homelessness On President Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California’s failure to curb rising homelessness in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco is the fault of President Donald Trump and the Trump Administration, not a stalemate in the California legislature or failed progressive efforts to curb the rise of tent cities and transient populations.

Speaking in Sacramento, California, last week, Newsom claimed that Trump is deliberately withholding “key information” that California needs in order to properly address the homelessness problem, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“California is making historic investments now to help our communities fight homelessness,” Newsom said. “But we have work to do and we need the federal government to do its part.”

He repeated the claims, adding the GOP as a partner villain, in remarks made this week, again claiming that the federal government is standing in the way of California’s ability to enact meaningful reforms to help the homeless. – READ MORE