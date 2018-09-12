California GOP congresswoman not intimidated by ex-president’s speech: ‘Obama didn’t win my district’

Just days after the Obama political machine revved back up for a midterm rally near her district, Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., said she’s not intimidated.

“Obama didn’t win my district [in 2012] and people in this district don’t want to go back to the last eight years,” Walters told Fox News.

Voters in the 45th district have never elected a Democratic representative for U.S. Congress, but Democratic challenger Katie Porter believes feelings about the current president may convince voters to break with generations of Republican rule.

“They are concerned about Congress’ failure to provide a check and balance on the Trump administration and some of its most reckless policies,” Porter said. “I think people are looking for a congresswoman who isn’t afraid to lead, and won’t just rubber-stamp Trump’s agenda.” – READ MORE