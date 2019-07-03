California Democrats Push Bill Allowing Illegals Party Roles: ‘They’re Already Leaders’

A bill proposed last week by California lawmakers could grant illegal aliens the ability to serve in Democrat Party leadership positions locally and statewide.

The new bill, SB 288, would allow them to be part of shaping the party’s platform, including serving as state convention delegates and county committee leaders.

Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) told reporters Friday that he wants the bill to send a loud message to America.

In a press release Friday, Wiener criticized President Trump and his administration, citing that current law “excludes Dreamers and other immigrants from taking on leadership roles in the Democratic and other political parties.”

