Mayor Pete Pushes National Service Plan to ‘Reignite a Sense of Unity in America’

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (shown above right) wants to dramatically increase national service opportunities to “reignite a sense of unity in America.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor on Wednesday announced what his campaign has dubbed “A New Call to Service.”

The initiative would build a network of one million National Service members by 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

“National service can help us to form connections between very different kinds of Americans, as was my experience in the military,” Buttigieg said in announcing his plan.

Pointing to his tours of duty in Afghanistan, the 37-year old emphasized that “I served alongside and trusted my life to people who held totally different political views. You shouldn’t have to go to war in order to have that kind of experience, which is why I am proposing a plan to create more opportunities for national service.” – READ MORE