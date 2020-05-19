California city declares itself ‘sanctuary city’ from Gov. Newsom’s strict lockdown order

A central California city has declared itself a “sanctuary city” — not for illegal immigrants — but in response to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

The City of Atwater passed a resolution Friday that allows all city businesses, churches, and not-for-profit organizations to reopen despite the continuance of a mandatory state lockdown order, KFSN-TV reported.

“Affirming the city’s commitment to fundamental constitutional rights and declaring the City of Atwater a sanctuary city for all businesses,” the resolution read.

Even though California is moving to relax some restrictions, the state government’s timeline is not quick enough for businesses and residents who have gone nearly two months without work. – READ MORE

