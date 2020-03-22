California Becomes First State to Issue State-Wide Shelter in Place Order

Some 40 million Californians are being required to stay at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a moment where we need some straight talk, and we need to tell people the truth: We need to bend the curve,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Thursday night.

“In order to do that, we need to recognize the reality,” Newsom said, adding, “The experience that’s manifesting all across the United States — and for that matter around the rest of world — requires us to adjust our thinking and to adjust our activities.”

Newsome continued to note that some 23 million Californian residents are already under a stay at home order. He added that while the state is large, “there’s a mutuality and a recognition of our interdependence” that led him to determine it was appropriate for a state-wide stay at home order. – READ MORE

