Former NBA star Jeremy Lin lets loose on Trump for calling coronavirus ‘Chinese virus’

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin spoke out to blast President Donald Trump this week for calling coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” claiming that doing so is racist.

Lin, a Taiwanese-American who currently plays for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association, accused Trump of “empowering racism” every time he used the phrase “Chinese virus.”

“I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering,” tweeted the 31-year-old basketball star, who previously played for the New York Knicks.

🤦🏻‍♂️I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering https://t.co/QfRHiOFGEm — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

Lin went on to seemingly address those who have pointed out that many diseases have been named after their places of origin.

“And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu everyday Asian-Americans I know are threatened and physically attacked,” he tweeted. “I dont give a crap about the history of names . What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards Asians.” – READ MORE

