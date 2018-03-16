CA Gubernatorial Candidate: Gavin Newsom Must Step Down Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

California Lieutenant Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Gavin Newsom, is taking heat from his primary opponent, Amanda Renteria, for his history of alleged sexual misconduct. In a statement made Thursday, Renteria called on Newsom to exit the California governor’s race and to step down immediately from his current position.

Renteria pulled no punches in her missive, accusing Newsom of misusing his power over female subordinates.

Today, I am calling on Gavin Newsom to step down from his position as Lieutenant Governor. Someone with a history of sexual misconduct in the workplace doesn’t deserve to hold elected office in California. /1 pic.twitter.com/k1s6YRmkfK — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

“The most progressive state in the union will not go back to a time when we had to politely smile while someone with a history of harming employees and misusing his power gets promoted. No more. Not ever again,” Renteria said.

Renteria went even further in an interview with the Sacramento Bee, accusing Newsom of sending the message to sexual harassment and assault victims that they’ll be pushed out of the way while the men who prey on them achieve positions of power. – READ MORE

