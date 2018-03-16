Big Tech Employees Reveal Discriminatory Hiring Practices Across Industry

Following a lawsuit filed against YouTube alleging that the company systematically discriminates against white and Asian males in its hiring process, numerous workers at big tech companies including Microsoft and Amazon have alleged that similar practices take place at their companies.

Blind is an app that allows workers at tech companies and other corporations to confidentially discuss their workplaces. Users sign up with a work email, which allows Blind to verify their place of work, but are not obliged to use their real name on the platform. Users can identify their role in their respective companies (e.g, “eng” for “engineer”), but do not typically signal their position or rank.

An employee at Microsoft reported that there was a “much lower bar” to hire female candidates on his team, while another claimed that his team is required to interview “at least one woman and one black (or Hispanic person)” for every external hire.

Another Microsoft employee claimed that “diversity goals” are tied to the bonuses of VPs at the company. Later in the thread, a current Apple worker claims that at processor giant Intel, they were told not to send any “white male resumes” to a manager during a hiring period. – READ MORE

