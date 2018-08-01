CA Cities Ratchet Up Blacklist Of Businesses Involved In Building Border Wall

California cities are ratcheting up their efforts to blacklist businesses involved in the border wall President Trump wants to build. Last week, the majority Democratic San Diego City Council voted 3-1 for city officials to draft an ordinance requiring contractors competing for city projects to reveal any work or bids they have submitted for the border wall.

Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry, a Democrat, stated, “Trump’s border wall does nothing to promote San Diego’s robust economy and our positive international ties with Mexico. Our region is stronger because of our cross-border exchange with our neighbors to the south,” as reported by The Washington Free Beacon.

Councilman Chris Cate, the Republican who voted against the action, said an ordinance would set a “bad precedent,” adding, “These folks rely on jobs to provide for their families.”

San Diego joins other cities punishing businesses for their work or bids on the prospective wall. Last December, Berkeley voted for the city to refuse to do business with companies helping to build the wall. Mayor Jesse Arreguín said, “We as a community do not stand for building walls, but breaking down walls. We’re not going to stand for what I think are racist and xenophobic policies that marginalize our immigrant population.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump said Monday that he has “no problem” shutting down the government for the sake of obtaining congressional funding for better border security, including a border wall.

Trump was asked during a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House if he would be willing to shut down the government in September if Congress does not fund $25 billion for U.S.- Mexican border wall, as well as pass legislation ending the visa lottery program and the “catch-and-release” policy for those crossing the border illegally.

“I’ll always leave room for negotiation,” Trump said.

President Trump: "I would be certainly willing to consider a shutdown if we don't get proper border security." Full video here: https://t.co/eXSGP03yJH pic.twitter.com/acotgXoGIs — CSPAN (@cspan) July 30, 2018

“If we don’t get border security after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” he added.

“It’s time we had proper border security. We’re the laughing stock of the world. We have the worst immigration laws anywhere in the world,” Trump said.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1