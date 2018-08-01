TN Dem Claims Don Jr., Jared Kushner Will Likely Be Indicted in Mueller Probe (VIDEO)

A Tennessee Democratic congressman and frequent Trump critic said Monday that he believes Donald Trump Jr. and presidential adviser Jared Kushner will be indicted in Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe.

Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis made the remarks on CNN, after President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News the president did not collude with the Russians and even if he did so, it wouldn’t be a crime.

“They’re getting closer to knowing that the truth is going to come out, and there was (sic) activities with the Trump campaign and Russia,” Cohen said.

Giuliani later told Fox News he was not trying to change the narrative, saying: “When I said today that there was no collusion and that collusion also is no crime, I’ve been saying that from the very beginning.”– READ MORE

A wounded veteran slammed a Democratic lawmaker for suggesting embattled FBI official Peter Strzok deserves a Purple Heart for enduring Republicans’ “attacks” during a House hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday.

“If I could give you a Purple Heart, I would,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said, accusing his GOP colleagues of attempting to undermine Strzok and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Marine Staff Sgt. Johnny “Joey” Jones (Ret.) — a Purple Heart recipient who lost both of his legs and suffered other permanent injuries in an IED explosion in Afghanistan — said Cohen’s remarks were “disgraceful.”