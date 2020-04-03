‘Buy American!’: Trump Announces ‘More Affordable’ Car Rule; Hits Obama, ‘Politically Correct’ Companies

Like all of social media, President Trump’s Twitter feed has been dominated by coronavirus-related posts, but on Tuesday he took a moment to announce some “great news” about his administration’s new automobile rule, which eases up on Obama-era emissions standards and which Trump says will offer Americans the chance to buy American-made vehicles that are both “safer” and “more affordable.”

“Great news! American families will now be able to buy safer, more affordable, and environmentally friendly cars with our new SAFE VEHICLES RULE,” Trump tweeted Tuesday (tweets below). “Get rid of those old, unsafe clunkers. Build better and safer American cars and create American jobs. Buy American!”

While the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule relaxes some of the “impossible to satisfy” emissions standards set by the Obama administration, the president wrote, his revised emissions rule will have a “positive impact on the environment.”

“My Administration is helping U.S. auto workers by replacing the failed Obama Emissions Rule. Impossible to satisfy its Green New Deal Standard; Lots of unnecessary and expensive penalties to car buyers!” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, the president took a swipe at “politically correct” car companies and “foolish executives” who might push back on the new standards. “My proposal to the politically correct Automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3500, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer. Engines would run smoother. Positive impact on the environment! Foolish executives!” Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --