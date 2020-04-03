Tom Cotton Skipped Hours of Impeachment Trial to Talk Coronavirus with Trump Admin

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) skipped several hours of the impeachment trial to talk to members of the administration about coronavirus, a new report says — further proof impeachment distracted most of Congress at a crucial time.

Cotton told Breitbart News Sunday in late February that every conversation he had with President Donald Trump since January had involved coronavirus.

“I can tell you the president is very much on top of the threat that we face from coronavirus,” he said. “In fact, probably every conversation I’ve had with him for the last month has involved, at least in part, coronavirus.”

In a profile Tuesday, “The Senator Who Saw the Coronavirus Coming,” National Review — citing the Arkansas Gazette — notes that Cotton also skipped three hours of the Senate impeachment trial to speak with administration officials whom he was pressuring to act against China on the virus. – READ MORE

