Buttigieg’s Brother-in-Law: ‘Everything Pete Is Pushing’ Is ‘Anti-God’

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s brother-in-law Pastor Rhyan Glezman criticized Buttigieg on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday

On abortion, Glezman said, “I’m just in a state of lament when you hear that we have someone running for commander in chief who can’t make a moral decision on whether to keep a child after it’s already been born or to have it killed. What kind of moral suggestions is he going to be given if he can’t come to an understanding of that? It’s just, it’s alarming.”

He added, “Just everything that Pete is pushing is, it’s anti-God. I’m just going to be honest with you. Nothing lines up with Scripture for him to make cases like to say that you cannot be a Christian and vote for Trump. He’s the one that is openly contradicting God’s word over and over.” – READ MORE

