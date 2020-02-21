Senator Tim Scott: Trump Will See At Least ‘50% Increase’ In Black Support On Election Day (VIDEO)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) predicted on Thursday that President Donald Trump will see a massive increase in his support from the black community on election day, and that the increase in support will lead to a second term in the White House.

“President Trump will see a 50 percent increase in his African-American support,” Scott told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. “It will go from 8 percent in 2016 to a minimum of 12 percent in 2020. He may even get to 15 percent of the African American vote, and that is game over.”

.@SenatorTimScott to Neil: President Trump will see a 50% increase in his African American support, it will go from 8% in 2016 to a minimum of 12% in 2020 pic.twitter.com/a0eCJI70wo — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 20, 2020

When asked what led him to that conclusion, Scott said, “Well, listen to what the Democrats are saying. They have top tier candidates that say redlining was a good thing, having a negative impact on African American home ownership.”

“And what is President Trump doing during the same time?” Scott continued. “Simple. He had an executive order to increase affordability of home ownership, and African American home ownership since he took office is up about 2%.” – READ MORE

