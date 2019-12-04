BUTTIGIEG: Trump supporters ‘looking the other way on racism, at best’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is continuing Hillary Clinton’s legacy of trashing Trump supporters as racist enablers, most recently at a Latino forum held in South Carolina’s Lowcountry on Tuesday.

“Anyone who supported this president is at best looking the other way on racism, at best,” Buttigieg told the small group that gathered at an Okatie restaurant.

BUTTIGIEG: “Anyone who supported this President is at best looking the other way on racism, at best.” pic.twitter.com/6NbCxBwC4X — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 3, 2019

The comment is drawing comparisons to Hillary Clinton’s infamous description of Trump supporters in the 2016 election as racist “deplorables.”

Ironically, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana admitted he’s depending on the people he offended to accomplish his big plans, which include overhauling the nation’s healthcare system, imposing more gun laws, reversing the country’s climate and energy agendas, and revamping the immigration system to create more citizens. – READ MORE