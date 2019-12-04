Hallmark Channel CEO says company is ‘open’ to making gay Christmas movies

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s “TV’s Top 5” podcast, Hallmark Channel chief executive Bill Abbott said the company is “open” to doing movies with gay lead actors.

“I’m gay, where are the same-sex movies?” one of the interviewers in the podcast asked. “Have you talked about incorporating stories about same-sex couples at Christmas?”

“We’re open to really any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space,” Abbott said in response.

The podcast, posted on Nov. 15, focused the conversation around Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming block that started in 2009. This year, Hallmark will feature a whopping 24 new holiday films, up three from last year. – READ MORE