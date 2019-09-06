Buttigieg Gets Crushed for Claiming Fighting Climate Change Is ‘Perhaps Even More Challenging’ Than WWII

Share:

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is finding himself in hot water after he compared fighting climate change to World War II.

“The fundamental question is, how are we actually going to get it done?” Buttigieg asked during Wednesday’s CNN climate change town hall, adding, “Because we’ve been having the same conversation for years.”

Buttigieg — a former U.S. Naval Reserve lieutenant — continued to suggest that combating climate change will require unifying Americans, as it could “perhaps even maybe more challenging” than fighting and winning in WWII:

“In order for that to happen, we have to actually unify the country around this project. And that means bringing people to the table who haven’t felt they have been part of the process. I mean, this is the hardest thing we will have done, certainly in my lifetime, as a country. This is on par with winning World War II, perhaps even maybe more challenging than that.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply