Website reportedly will disclose Trump-supporting business owners — and offer ‘tips’ on getting their businesses ‘closed down’

In a furious effort to unseat President Donald Trump, the left appears to be tossing more and more outrageous stuff at the wall to see which tactic might stick.

Lately politicians like Joaquin Castro and thespians like Debra Messing and Eric McCormack have pushed for outing financial supporters of Trump, which could result in hurting their careers and social lives. Castro — who actually posted a list of Trump donors on Twitter — infamously said he wanted them to “think twice” about supporting the president.

That scare tactic also is happening at the local level.

In Pittsburgh, for example, there’s an apparent effort afoot to identify and boycott businesses owned by Trump supporters, KDKA-TV reported.

A recently deleted Facebook post said a new website will post a list of nearly 100 such local businesses — along with “tips for how to get those specific businesses closed down,” the station said. – READ MORE