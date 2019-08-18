Buttigieg Claims Those Who Vote for Trump Ignore Racism ‘at Best’ When Asked If Trump Voters Are Racist

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.) claimed that those who vote for President Donald Trump are “at best” ignoring racism, if not outright supporting it.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg if it was a “racist act” to cast a vote for President Trump in 2020. The mayor told Tapper a Trump supporter is “at best” ignoring racism.

“Well, at best, it means looking the other way on racism. But I think a lot of people are wondering what kind of deal even that is supposed to be. You know, you look at what he said in that rally. You have no choice but to vote for me. And if you look at the numbers, basically what he’s saying is: ‘All right, I want you to look the other way on the racism, tolerate the negativity, accept the instability of my administration because I’m going to deliver for you job growth almost as good as the Obama years.’ That’s what his argument amounts to now. It’s part of the reason why he’s unpopular.”

Although Buttigieg claimed that Trump’s economy was “almost as good as the Obama years,” economic growth under Trump has been better by many metrics, as IJR previously reported. – READ MORE