Bush Clan Blames Trump for Barbara Bush’s Death?; Barbara Bush said ‘angst’ over Trump caused her heart attack

Barbara Bush so fiercely disliked President Donald Trump that she blamed him for what she called a heart attack and, by the end of her life, she no longer considered herself a Republican.

“I’d probably say no today,” she told USA Today’s Susan Page in an October 2017 interview on whether she was still a Republican.

Those were excerpts, released Wednesday, of an upcoming Bush biography by Page, who spoke with the former first lady extensively in the final months of her life. Bush died last April and her husband, 41st President George H.W. Bush, died in November.

The book, “The Matriarch,” detailed Barbara Bush’s long-standing dislike for Trump, which went back decades. In diary entries from the 1990s, which the former first lady made available to Page, she described Trump as “greedy, selfish, and ugly.” By 2016, she was “dismayed by the nation’s divisions and by the direction of the party she had worked for, and for so long.”

In one interview, she told Page: “I don’t understand why people are for” Trump. In another, she expressed “astonishment” that women could vote for Trump.

The former first lady suffered what she described as a heart attack in 2016, stemming from a long battle with congestive heart failure and chronic pulmonary disease. She blamed the episode on the nasty 2016 election cycle and Trump’s relentless bashing of her son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran for president in 2016 too. She told Page that “angst” contributed to the heart episode.

Bush was at first hesitant to have her son enter the race. If he had won, he would have been the third Bush president following her husband and her eldest son, 43rd President George W. Bush. But, as Page wrote, the former first lady was so alarmed by Trump, she eventually agreed that her son should seek office.