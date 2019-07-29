Bullock Calls for $15 Federal Minimum Wage, Despite Paying His Interns $9 an Hour

Democratic presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has publicly supported a national minimum wage of $15 an hour, but his official office was advertising full-time internships earlier this summer that only paid his interns $9 an hour.

Bullock took to Twitter last week to call for the minimum wage to be raised by quoting a statement from President Donald Trump back in 2016, where he said, “I don’t know how people make it on $7.25 an hour.”

“I don’t know how people make it on $7.25 an hour.” – @realdonaldtrump, May 2016



They don’t. #RaiseTheWagehttps://t.co/V5r76Wk34F — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) July 16, 2019

Galia Slayen, the campaign spokeswoman for Bullock, told Vox last month that Bullock “supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, while recognizing regional differences — in some regions that may not be enough, while in others an increase to $15 over a greater period is warranted.”

While Bullock has been vocal about his support of raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, his office was only offering $9 an hour for three full-time internships during the summer 2019 session. The internship posting specified interns would be required to work “at a minimum” from May or June through August in a “full-time capacity” of 40 hours per week. – READ MORE