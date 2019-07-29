Trump Called ‘Racist’ For Saying Baltimore Is ‘Rat’ ‘Infested.’ But PBS Aired Documentary Confirming Trump’s Comments.

However, PBS aired a documentary called “Rat Film” about the troubled city last year, detailing the issues the president highlighted about Baltimore.

The documentary, as one might suspect, was not condemned as “racist” when it was aired.

“‘Rat Film,’ a documentary that takes the decades-long fight waged against Baltimore’s rat population and uses it as a lens through which to look at how the city has addressed myriad social issues over the decades, airs tonight on PBS,” The Baltimore Sun reported in February 2018.

The docu, created by Baltimore filmmaker Theo Anthony, was “a crowd favorite” at Maryland’s Film Festival, according to the news outlet.

“A longer version of Anthony’s film played at the festival, as well as at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway in September. In chronicling Baltimore’s decades-long battle against its unwelcome rodent population, Anthony details some disturbing parallels with the ways city leaders have tried to deal with various urban situations,” The Baltimore Sun notes. – READ MORE