‘Build the Wall’ Founder Denounces ‘Fake’ Reports, Insists Construction Is Moving Forward

When it comes to the construction of a privately funded border wall allegedly being brought to a halt, the founder of We Build the Wall says that’s not the case.

As news outlets reported that the organization had to stop its construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, founder Brian Kolfage denounced it as “fake news.”

Kolfage has since clarified on Twitter that We Build the Wall is “NOT STOPPING” one bit, as they’re still able to prep the land until the permit process for the structure is completed – which, as he indicates, is “something we have been doing.”

MEDIA: Here’s the facts attached. Print fake news, better believe you will get served with legal paperwork. Instead of duplicating fake news, do real work instead of lazy reporting. Because we are NOT STOPPING and not required to. 🤣😂🤑@KXAN_News @SandraESanchez @fleccas pic.twitter.com/Y7LKt8tQzw — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) November 20, 2019

“Phase 1 is prepping the land which we are doing now, Phase 2 begins after land prep and will be when the IBWC hydrology study is completed, as we have been working through, this is when the STRUCTURE will be constructed,” Kolfage’s note reads in a tweet.

The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) also confirmed in an email to Kolfage that they “have not issued a cease and desist order.” – READ MORE