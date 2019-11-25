Kellyanne Conway’s husband says she’s an ‘enabler’ of ‘criminal’ Trump

George Conway, the husband of top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, said on Friday that his wife was an “enabler” and “cheerleader” for President Trump, who George Conway has repeatedly described as mentally ill and accused of criminal conduct.

When someone tweeted those labels about his wife, George Conway responded: “she’s both.”

I have little doubt that, within the lifespans of many reading this tweet, students throughout the world will learn in their history books that a deeply psychologically unwell man—also a criminal—was president of the United States in the late 2010s. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

She’s both, but that doesn’t mean I’m playing a game. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

The Twitter user was responding to George Conway's previous tweet predicting that people would come to see Trump as both a "psychologically unwell man" and a "criminal."