Kellyanne Conway’s husband says she’s an ‘enabler’ of ‘criminal’ Trump

George Conway, the husband of top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, said on Friday that his wife was an “enabler” and “cheerleader” for President Trump, who George Conway has repeatedly described as mentally ill and accused of criminal conduct.

When someone tweeted those labels about his wife, George Conway responded: “she’s both.”

The Twitter user was responding to George Conway’s previous tweet predicting that people would come to see Trump as both a “psychologically unwell man” and a “criminal.” – READ MORE

