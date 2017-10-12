True Pundit

Bucs Gerald McCoy: ‘It’s Going to Be an Uproar’ if Players Forced to Stand

Posted on by
Imagine having so many intense negative feelings toward your country that being told to respect it, causes “uproar.” Those feelings aren’t merely imagined, for some, they are reality.

In an interview on ESPN NFL Reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast, Know Them From Adam, Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy laid out what he believes will be the reaction of the players, if the NFL tells them that they must stand for the anthem.

McCoy said, “I don’t think guys are gonna like it. I think it’s gonna be an uproar if that is to happen because you’re basically taking away a constitutional right to freedom of speech. If guys wanna have a, I guess you would call it a peaceful protest, I don’t think it’s right to take that away.”

In the space of these few lines, McCoy reveals a couple breathtaking insights. First, by saying there would be an uproar over players merely being told to respect the anthem, he shows just how inextricably linked players believe the anthem is, with racism and oppression. After all, the question wasn’t, how would players react if the NFL made them confess that racism doesn’t exist and that all is right with the world? – READ MORE

