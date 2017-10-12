Boy Scouts Of America Is Now Allowing Girls To Join

FOLLOW US!



The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will now allow girls to join their well known cub scout program which will enable them to advance to the highest rank of Eagle Scout, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The organization’s board of directors voted unanimously to make the historic change to the group that has been for boys since its founding over 100 years ago.

“Today, the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved to welcome girls into its iconic Cub Scout program and to deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout,” the group said in a statement Wednesday. – READ MORE