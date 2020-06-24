Bubba Wallace: ‘Doesn’t Matter If We Provide 100% Facts,’ People Will Use ‘Photoshop’ To Make Me Look Bad

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace appeared on CNN on Tuesday night for an interview after federal investigators concluded that there were no crimes committed over allegations that a noose had been left in Wallace’s garage stall.

When asked how he was doing after the FBI found that there was no hate crime, Wallace responded that he was “pissed,” saying that he is angry because people are questioning his character over the incident.

(…)

“I have been racing all my life. We have raced out of hundreds of garages. They never had garage pulls like that,” Wallace claimed. “People that call it a garage pull and put out videos and photos of knots being in as their evidence, go ahead. But from the evidence that we have, that I have. It’s a straight up noose. The FBI has stated that it was a noose, over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that. I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car, to confirm that it was a noose.”

Later, when asked if he was worried about backlash, Wallace said, “You get backlash every day. We talked about that. Whatever, I’m used to it. It stings a little bit worse when they are trying to test your character and take something away from me that’s false. But the backlash will always be there. It doesn’t matter if we provide 100% facts and evidence, photo evidence. People are going to photoshop it to make me look like the bad person at the end of the day.” – READ MORE

